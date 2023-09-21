CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cases of COVID are increasing in Massachusetts, right now there is an average of more than 310 confirmed cases a day, almost double what we saw last month.

Wednesday, the Holyoke Soldiers Home reported a cluster of cases. Less than a week ago, Baystate Hospital updated its mask policy, requiring masks in patient rooms and care areas. Amid this uptick, updated vaccines are being rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna that target the prominent subvariant seen circulating now.

At the Big E, the New England Grange is offering this latest vaccine for free. Tammy Phillips of Connecticut, tells 22News, “It seems like everyday a new person at work has COVID and I believe the only way is to do the herd immunity and by getting my vaccination, I prevent someone from being sick.”

In addition to vaccines, the U.S. government is re-launching its free COVID test program. Starting on September 25th, households will be able to order four free rapid tests on their website.

Many report being turned away from local pharmacies that aren’t carrying enough of the vaccine, so people are thankful that the grange is offering this service. Pharmacy Director at Pharmerica, Michelle Sears, shares, “A lot of the local pharmacies and some of the bigger chains have had to cancel some appointments, so we were lucky to work with the manufacturer and get them here so they are available to people today.”

In order to get a free vaccine at the New England Grange, they ask you bring your prescription card if you can. They are also offering the flu vaccine. Michael Ferrante of Connecticut has been looking for the latest vaccine, and is pleased to have found it at the Big E. Ferrante added, “You know will all these people here you definitely want to be safe, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”