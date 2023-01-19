AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer captured coyotes and a bobcat on camera in Agawam.

The coyote population has been increasing in Massachusetts, especially the Eastern Coyote, which is fairly new to our area. This type of coyote is very adaptable to any new area and has been adapting well to the habit here in the Pioneer Valley.

Coyotes are most frequently seen and heard during mating season, January through March. Hunting for coyotes is legal in Massachusetts from January 2nd to March 8th, 2023, and October 14, 2023 through March 8, 2024 with an appropriate license and permit.

Make sure that if you are feeding your pets, you are doing so inside so that no wild animal starts to rely on this food source. This is also an important reminder to keep an eye on your pets when they are outside so that nothing bad could happen.

Coyote caught on camera

Patti Steinman from Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife told 22News, “Most wild animals are afraid of people and that’s a good thing. But if there is one that isn’t afraid of people, that’s when you really should be concerned, and that’s why also if people leave dog or cat food out, or feed their pets they’re initially feeding the coyotes.”

Bobcat caught on camera

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

Bobcat tracks may be mistaken for domestic cats, but bobcats actually appear to have five toes. When leaving their tracks behind, a person may only notice the four toes. However, their fifth doesn’t impress into the ground when it walks, since it is raised high on the forefeet.

If you have livestock or chickens, Mass.gov recommends avoiding pasturing animals or placing coops in remote areas and near heavily wooded cover. During the night it is best to keep livestock in or near a barn, while chickens should remain in secured pens or coops.

Bobcats typically rise three hours before sunset until midnight. Bobcats never hibernate.

If you can safely take videos or photos of wildlife in your neighborhood, you can email them reportit@wwlp.com.