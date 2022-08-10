CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.

According to the MSPCA, officials estimate that there are nearly 12,000 coyotes within the state and at times our four legged companions fall prey to coyotes. MSPCA Advocacy Speciliast Elizabeth Magner says that having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state but they’re here and they’re not going anywhere.

In an effort to combat this we have to modify our behaviors and educate ourselves on what to do if you see a coyote.

“Dogs are more in harms way than people with the coyotes. So my thing is keep your dog as far and safe as possible from them and just know the hot spots, just know where coyotes are more likely to be seen around here,” said Abdul Canoe of Springfield.

According to Magner, an encounter with a coyote is as easy as standing tall, appearing aggressive, waving arms, and making loud noises. In most cases this will cause the animal to run away.