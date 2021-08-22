Crash in Ludlow involving multiple vehicles

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Officials are investigating a motor vehicle accident that happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, multiple 911 calls were made regarding a serious crash on 177 Chapin Street in Ludlow. Officers were called to a multi-vehicle accident, involving injuries and entrapment. Hydraulic tools were used by the Ludlow Fire Department to access one of the vehicles. Those involved in the accident were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Chapin Street is closed between Reynolds Street and Edison Drive for the time being. The Ludlow Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County Districts Attorneys Office are investigating the crash.