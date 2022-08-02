SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on State Street Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police Lt. Sean Arpin could only confirm there was an accident in the area of 555 State Street and that it was not a deadly crash. Our 22News crew could see a car with a damaged windshield being towed away at around 6 a.m.

No other information is being released at this time. 22News will continue to follow this story and provide an update as soon as additional information is released.