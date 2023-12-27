CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have a fridge full of Christmas dinner leftovers, and are sick of eating the same things over and over again, then you’re in luck.
Every year, we cook and bake, and then we end up making way too much food that the whole family can’t eat in just one meal. Don’t let all of your hard work go to waste and throw out any of the unused food, just be creative with it!
Good Housekeeping has created a list of different ways you can reuse your Christmas leftovers.
- Leftover Turkey and Ham Pie– This pie is quick and is a great way to use up your leftover cooked meat.
- Turkey chili– This turkey chili is sure to become a family favorite.
- Roasted vegetable frittata– This quick and tasty frittata is a great way to use up leftover roasted vegetables.
- Ham and broccoli bake– Cheesy ham and broccoli with a crispy topping.
- Christmas Cake Ice Cream– Just stir some crumbled Christmas cake into slightly softened vanilla ice cream before serving.
- Turkey enchiladas– Use up leftover cooked turkey in these tasty enchiladas.
- Vietnamese turkey noodle soup– This restorative broth is fast to prepare, perfect for using up leftover turkey, and sure to warm you up.
- Potato, Thyme, and Aubergine Bake– A classic Italian recipe made even better with the addition of blue cheese.
- Artichoke & ham gnocchi– Leftover Christmas ham goes even further when added to this delicious artichoke gnocchi dish.
