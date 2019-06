SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who fell asleep in a boat Wednesday at a Springfield pond almost prompted a water rescue.

According to Springfield Fire Spokesperson, Dennis Leger, firefighters were called to Five Mile Pond on Boston Road at 1:10 p.m. for a report of a man believed to be unconscious on a boat in the middle of the pond.

Leger said firefighters found the man to be sleeping, and not unconscious.