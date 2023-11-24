PAWTICKET, RI. (WWLP) – Fire officials in Pawtucket, Rhode Island worked for more than eight hours to put out a fire at the ABC Supply Company on Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and Pawtucket’s Battalion Chief said that the fire spread quickly because of highly flammable materials that were stored inside the building.

No injuries have been reported. Officials believe that the flame likely started outside the building, but an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact origin.