LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a house fire in Ludlow Saturday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Ludlow Fire Department, at around 8:12 a.m. firefighters were called to 53 White St. for a fire on a porch that was spreading into the home. Upon arrival, smoke and fire were seen coming from the back of the single-story home.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Ludlow Fire Department

Photo courtesy Ludlow Fire Department

Photo courtesy Ludlow Fire Department

Ludlow Police, Westover Fire, Wilbraham Fire, assisted and American Medical Response (AMR) provided ambulance coverage. Three Rivers Fire Department provided station coverage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ludlow Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.