ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Orange helped the Athol Fire Department put out a house fire on Froman Street Monday morning.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, the fire started around 3:30 a.m. and crews were working to put out the fire for several hours.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the house or if there are any injuries.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.