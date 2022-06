WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a railcar that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, at around 2 p.m. crews were called to the CSX rail yard on Sears Way for a fire in a railcar. As of 4:00 p.m., the fire was put out.

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

(West Springfield Fire Department)

The fire department said another railcar caught fire last Thursday.