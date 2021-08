GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) — Tropical storm Henri left damage in Goshen on Sunday afternoon.

Goshen Fire Association

According to the Goshen Fire Association, a large maple tree came done on utility lines and broke a utility pole on Spruce Corner Road. Firefighters received help from Goshen Police and Goshen Highway to help clear the area.

National Grid is aware of the situation. The road has since been opened to through traffic.