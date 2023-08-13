STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police and Fire Department were sent to the intersection of Route 20 and Fiske Hill Road on Sunday for a report of a car and motorcycle crash.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, when crews arrived at approximately 9:59 a.m., emergency responders found the driver of the motorcycle unresponsive in the middle of the road. The 65-year-old driver was flown by Life Flight to UMass Memorial where he is now in stable condition.

The driver of the car was taken to Harrington Hospital for their injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.