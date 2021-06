AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Crews were called to Kensington Street for a structure fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, when they arrived, a neighbor was removing two unconscious dogs through a window. Firefighters resuscitated the dogs.

The fire was then quickly extinguished and two guinea pigs were also rescued.

The fire was in the basement, but the cause is unknown and is being investigated. There were no injuries.