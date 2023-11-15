BILLERICA, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police and firefighters are working at a multi-vehicle crash involving a fuel tanker spill on Route 3 North in Billerica.

The crash was reported around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the tanker was carrying thousands of gallons of fuel when it rolled over, and fuel was leaking from the top of the tank.

The driver of the tanker and the driver of one of the other vehicles involved were injured. Hazmat and environmental teams are also there.

According to MassDOT, all lanes on Route 3 North are shut down in both directions with detours put in place.

This is an ongoing incident and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.