PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– If you have a criminal record you may be eligible to have your record sealed or expunged if you meet certain criteria.

Many people who have a criminal record have difficulties getting a job, housing and other services when they answer ‘yes’ on an application to being arrested, convicted or incarcerated. Anyone who does a Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) check can see convictions and cases that are open.

According to MassLegalHelp, as of October 13 2018, a person can seal most misdemeanors after a 3 year waiting period and most felony cases after a 7 year waiting period.

Community Legal Aid and 2nd Street are partnering to help people understand what is on their CORI and to learn how to seal and/or expunge their criminal records. They will be holding an Expungement and Sealing Clinic on Thursday, August 3, from 1-3pm at the 2nd Street offices located at 264 Second Street, Pittsfield.

If you are unable to attend, contact either organization for an appointment for information. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts also offers information on how to expunge a criminal record on the state’s website.