SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the greater Springfield community gathered on Sumner Avenue in the city Sunday to support the Annual Crop Hunger Walk.

Crop Hunger Walks happen all around the country to support the mission of Church World Service and their goal of creating sustainable responses to issues like hunger and poverty.

22News spoke with one of the event organizers who told what these walks are all about.

Adam Smedberg the Community Engagement Specialist for Church World Service said, “Our goal is to make sure that none of our neighbors are left behind. That they all get the support that they need so that they can eat, and have the financial support that they need to get through every day.”

Also present at Sunday’s event was 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis who served as emcee for the Crop Hunger Walk.