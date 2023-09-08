SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield was a popular place to be Friday night, with a few big names in comedy paying a visit! Friday night’s show added to a growing list of renowned performers making their way to the area.

Hundreds of people filled the MassMutual Center to see the legendary comedians,

Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson perform. 22News spoke to a fan who was excited to see this act here at home and tried to beat the rush hour early. “We left our house at 3:30 today so, I can’t wait. Have some good laughs, a good time, you know my family,” said Steve Abbott of Dunstable.

City officials have said these large-name acts have been a big boost to the local economy.

Next up is comedian Bill Burr on October 1st.

