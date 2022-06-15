SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crude oil prices have been dropping slightly for the past few days in anticipation of the federal interest rate hike.

The Federal Reserve Wednesday delivering its biggest interest rate hike since 1994 at .75% to fight inflation. Oil prices have dropped slightly, but Brent Crude Oil still remains at over $120 a barrel. According to AAA, Massachusetts gas prices are still over $5 a gallon on average.

Professor John Rodgers of Economics and Finances at American International College says don’t expect to see much change at the pump despite the slight drop in oil prices.

He told 22News, “I think if we keep going in this trend we could but I am not really expecting that in the near term and as I say we could be in for some more shocks. I mean this inflation situation is a lot worse than what people thought. When you have inflation, oil prices are going to reflect that inflation.”

President Biden also renewed his calls Wednesday for U.S. refineries to produce more gas and diesel to ease the financial burden Americans are seeing at the pump.