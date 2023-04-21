FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Locally owned and operated Foxborough Crumbl Cookies will open its doors at Patriots Place at the end of April.

Crumbl Cookies’s goal is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world, according to a news release from Crumbl Cookies. The opening week menu will contain six of the 275 and more weekly rotating flavors, such as Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include:

Cornbread

Cookies & Cream

S’mores

Key Lime Pie

Peppermint Bark

Caramel

Popcorn

Buttermilk Pancake

Galaxy Brownie

Everyone can order in person during the first five business days of the opening week. On May 3, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available through the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

“We are beyond excited to officially welcome Crumbl Cookies to Patriot Place. There has been so much buzz in the community about this opening” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “With its weekly rotating menu, Crumbl has something for everyone and we can’t wait to enjoy these tasty treats with our guests.”

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, then 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and

Saturdays, and will be closed on Sundays. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 a.m. with Pat Patriot and the New England Patriot Cheerleaders.