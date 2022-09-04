SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a time for celebration at the St. Mark Church courtyard when parishioners welcomed their neighbors along with Armenian-Americans from all over New England Sunday morning.

They all enjoyed the world famous delicacies prepared by the members of the church with recipes handed down from generation to generation. Close to 1,000 people attended Sunday’s Armenian Fest, but the event wasn’t always this successful when it was held indoors.

Armenian Festival Chairman David Jermakian told 22News, “Back in the 90s, we were lucky to get 100, 150 people, since then we’ve expanded to over 800 people every year..”

What apparently made the difference was moving the festival out of the church and into the more spacious courtyard to accommodate neighbors and visitors from far away.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into this and we’re super proud,” said parishioner Ani Jermakian. “Now they come together every year, everyone has a particular talent, and skill and we put on this amazing event every year.”

The St. Mark Armenian Fest that started back in the early 1990’s now more successful than ever. A testament to the food and the determination of this Armenian church, who use the proceeds for the betterment of their parish.