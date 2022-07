CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the end of July and the beginning of August lets take a look at the current drought conditions.

With the latest update most of the eastern half of the state is under a severe drought while for us here in western Massachusetts most of us are under a moderate drought.

All of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County is under a moderate drought with Berkshire county being split between a moderate drought and a slight drought.