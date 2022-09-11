CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – September has been off to a better start when it comes to rainfall. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how much rain we have seen so far.

On Labor Day many areas picked up between 2-5 inches of rain which has now put us at a monthly total of 3.11 inches at Westover Base in Chicopee.

Our average for September is 3.90 inches which we are currently in a 0.79 inch deficit. When it comes to the drought we have seen some relief, but most of western Massachusetts remains in a severe drought. We still need a lot of rain but luckily we are expecting some showers for Monday and Tuesday.