CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob the Bike Man Charland, who for years has distinguished himself by distributing bikes to children in need, is now on the verge of activating his latest humanitarian program.

Working closely with his supporters at Curry Honda in Chicopee, Bob is one week away from a massive effort to provide clothing and personal items to the homeless population throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“I’ve been collecting supplies for the homeless at Eastfield Mall, we’ll distribute backpacks and coats to police officers from Connecticut and all over western Massachusetts to hand out to the homeless population.” Bob Charland

His supporters have been building towards that day by dropping off items to Curry Honda for that many will benefit from the work of this man with a kind heart.

“Cruisers Care Packs” items such as winter hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and toiletry products can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Curry Honda on 767 Memorial Drive in Chicopee or Pedal Thru Youth at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.