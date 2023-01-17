SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $16,000 has been raised for local animal shelters like Dakin Humane Society in Springfield by a family-owned business Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Customers donated during its “round-up for pets” fundraiser that rounds up the total amount to the next dollar. A total of $2,073.45 will be going toward the Dakin Humane Society. The shelter helps more than 20,000 animals each year.

“We are a local business that prioritizes supporting our local community, and we are thrilled to provide support to the Dakin Humane Society and local animal shelters. Being active in the community is very important to us,” said Rocco Falcone, President, and CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware has been a contribution to the community since 1926. It is a fourth-generation family-owned business with over 48 locations.

On Wednesday a donation presentation will be taking place at Rocky’s located on 50 Island POmnd Road in Springfield.