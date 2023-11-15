HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is just about underway and many people will be picking out their perfect Christmas tree.

At Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm in Hatfield, they are getting ready for the Christmas season. 22News flew SkyView22 over the farm and you can see there are plenty of trees right now.

The heavy rain we had did take a toll. Owner of Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm Robert Schrader told 22News, “We lost about 20 percent of the trees we planted this year. A total of about 2,000 trees and that’s because they are more vulnerable at the beginning and also it’s the area where the soil is least well drained.”

Despite the loss, the family-owned business plans to open on the day before Thanksgiving with plenty of trees available for people to pick out and cut down themselves.

“Particularly early in the season, everybody comes to cut their own tree and that’s the way we like it and that’s the business we’re in. Santa Claus will be here, horse-drawn hayrides will be available, cider and cookies will be available and that’s what we try to create, we try to create a family experience.”

You’ll pay $75 for trees up to 7.5 to 8 feet tall and some pre-cut trees will also be available. Chestnut Mountain Tree Farm located at 126 Mountain Road in Hatfield will open for the season beginning on Wednesday, November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.