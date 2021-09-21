CVS hiring nearly 1,100 positions in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – CVS Health is holding a hiring event Friday, September 24. Of the 1,100 jobs available throughout Massachusetts, 227 are within 25 miles of Chicopee.

Most of the positions within the state are for temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates, CVS said. Both full and part-time positions are available.

CVS also said they are raising the minimum wage to $15 effective July 2022. In the meantime, they said there will be incremental increases in its current hourly wages beginning immediately. They are also offering a bonus to any employee that refers a full-time pharmacist or pharmacy technician that is hired.

“Attracting and retaining top talent across our businesses is critical as we continue to redefine what it means to meet people’s health needs. These wage increases will have a meaningful impact on our colleagues and their families while helping the communities we serve prosper,” CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch said when the announcement was made on August 4.

Interested candidates can search the CVS website for a more detailed report on open positions. Candidates can also apply using the company’s mobile feature by texting “CVS” to 25000. No applications will be accepted in stores, the company said its entire hiring process is now virtual.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we’re making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Jeffrey Lackey.

CVS said they offer competitive pay, paid training, benefits including vacation time, paid holidays, health insurance, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, employee discounted stock purchase program, and a 20-30% discount at retail stores.