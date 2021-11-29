Cyber Monday arrives with supply chain, shipping concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Online sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday mean more packages need to be delivered, and this is happening as supply chain issues are an increasing worldwide concern.

The general manager of Amazon’s Fall River distribution center, the company’s largest in Massachusetts, told NBC Boston that starting this week, they will be shipping more than 100,000 packages per day. They also say Northeast customers can expect their orders to arrive on-time, so long as the items they are looking for are in stock.

To make sure that happens, the Fall River center has filled its shelves to 101% capacity. Locally at Amazon’s distribution center in Holyoke, they are fully-staffed and ready for holiday deliveries.

Amazon says it currently delivers more than 60% of its own packages. They spent last year building-out their own network of fulfillment centers, planes, and trucks. The United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS handle the rest. Combined, all four companies are expecting to ship more than 3 billion packages during the holidays.

The USPS and FedEx have set a shipping deadline of December 15 for packages to arrive by Christmas Day. UPS did not set a deadline yet, but they are encouraging everyone to ship as early as possible.