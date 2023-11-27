CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The busiest commercial week of the year continues with Cyber Monday, driving more and more people to do their holiday shopping online.

It’s a healthy year so far for holiday shopping, a welcome trend after analysts weren’t quite sure how the American consumer was going to respond to the current economy, and the answer was spending online.

Black Friday shoppers spent a record $9.8 billion online this year, up 7.5 percent from last year. 5.3 billion of those dollars were spent on mobile platforms, which is the first time a majority of online sales were made on small screens.

The fun doesn’t stop with Black Friday. Analysts expect another $12 billion in just digital spending on Monday, as online retailers like Amazon debut their deepest discounts.

All these numbers come from Market Analysis by Adobe, which also comes with a heads-up. Cyber Monday is well-known as typically the best day for deals on electronics, but it also is forecasted to see the deepest discounts on furniture.

Now, all this online shopping should come with caution. The Better Business Bureau advises these safety tips for online shopping:

Be aware of false advertising and phony websites

Shop only trustworthy sellers from secure sites

Make sure your anti-virus software is up to date

Use your credit card for better protection