Record-breaking sales expected this Cyber Monday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Major brick and mortar and strictly online retailers are slashing prices as high as 60 percent off this Cyber Monday.

This Cyber Monday is expected to be one of the largest online sales days because most people want to avoid shopping in person. However, all that website traffic is leaving some shoppers worried about delivery.

The pandemic has caused manufacturing to really slow down causing many items to be back ordered and long wait times for packages.

“The shipping is so backed up so we are going to try and pick up what we can at the stores,” said Southwick resident Amelia Baldarelli.

Some of the best sales are on big-ticket tech items. You could save hundreds of those items, but if tech isn’t your thing, don’t worry there are plenty of sales to take advantage of.

Cyber Monday deals also apply to flights and hotels but traditionally the best day to book vacations is Travel Tuesday which is the day after Cyber Monday.

Many online deals won’t strictly end on Monday. Most will last through the week, so you have a little time to get your holiday shopping done.