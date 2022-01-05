Cyr Arena in Springfield to close temporarily

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public skating at Cyr Arena in Springfield will be closed this weekend to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the city is currently experiencing a surge.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Sarno’s office, the Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management announced that public skating at the Cyr Arena will be canceled Friday, January 7 through Sunday, January 9 out of an abundance of caution, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The parks department will determine if public skating will commence next week.

