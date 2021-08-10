Dakin announces second annual pet photo contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The second annual Dakin Pet Photo contest and fundraiser has started where people can submit pictures of their pets for a chance to be featured in the Dakin pet photo calendar.

Dakin Humane Society announced Monday that they are accepting pet pictures for the contest. To enter, participants must pay the $5 entry fee and upload their photo to the contest web page. Viewers can vote on the site by purchasing a pack of five votes for $5. Those interested in submitting a photo of their pet, or purchasing votes to help pick a winner can do so on the contest website.

The pet with the highest number of votes will be featured on the cover of the Dakin Humane Society’s 2022 Pet Photo Calendar. The following top twelve highest vote-getters will be featured within the calendar.

The deadline to submit photos is August 31st with voting for entries ending on September 12th. Contest applicants are asked to submit high-quality photos of their pet, then share the entry with friends and family to collect votes for that pet’s photo. Those interested in pre-ordering the $25 calendar, can do so on the contest website.

People can reserve a day on the calendar to feature their pet’s photo in honor of their birthday, adoption anniversary, or any other reason for a $15 donation. Those interested in reserving a day on the calendar are encouraged to do so as soon as possible as once a day has been reserved, it will no longer be available.