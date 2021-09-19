Dakin Barks and Brews party returns

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Sunday was the social event of the year for dogs in the Pioneer Valley, many adopted from Dakin Humane Society shelters. The last time Dakin hosted the event was in 2019.

The dog’s owners were encouraged to bring their animals to the sixth annual Barks and Brews Dakin fundraiser at Easthampton’s Fort Hill Brewery. Owners could purchase animal-related products and mingle with others to whom Dakin has become an important part of their lives.

At the annual Barks and Brews, nothing was too good for these sociable animals. They took a cool dip with other pets with whom they had developed a casual friendship during the successful event.

