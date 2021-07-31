Dakin Humane Society celebrates 52 years of service with thrift shop sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, marking 52 years of serving as a source for animal adoptions and their pet’s good health.

Dakin observed its longevity Saturday with a thrift shop sale. Only $15 and Dakin supporters could fill a bag full of whatever they desired.

The celebration also gave pets a chance to get reacquainted with each other. Everyone at Saturday’s event told 22News they’ve enjoyed a positive relationship with Dakin.

“Oh in many ways, down to holding my cat and fostering,” said Kayla Messler of Springfield. “They really help out here, they do an amazing job.”

All the folks who came by to help Dakin celebrate its anniversary say they’ve enjoyed positive experiences with the services over the years.