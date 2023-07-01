SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event held Saturday for prospective pet owners at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield with the shelter offering half price adoptions.

Dakin told 22News they’ve been seeing a higher population in their shelters so between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m Saturday, adoption fees for all animals were reduced by 50 percent at their location on Union Street.

Officials say summer is often one the busiest times of the year for Dakin and they’re hoping to give these furry friends a proper home.

It’s really heartwarming to see how many people were lined up at the door, how many people were excited to bring a new pet home to join their family,” said Meg Talbert, Executive Director at Dakin. “It’s wonderful to give these animals the best at a new home, especially when they’ve been in a home, been wonderful pets to others but for whatever reason they end up back here at Dakin…. We want to get them linked to new families as quickly as possible.”

And if you missed Saturday’s event, you can get more information on adopting your next furry friend; at full price at dakinhumane.org.