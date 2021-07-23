Dakin Humane Society to celebrate 52 years of community service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP)– Dakin Humane Society will commemorate its 52nd anniversary the week of July 29 through August 1.

Dakin will celebrate this milestone by featuring a $15 Fill-a-Bag Sale at its Home Again thrift shop on Saturday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees can purchase a large shopping bag for $15 and fill it with selected items from the shop. As with all sales at Home Again, as well as Dakin’s two online thrift shops, all proceeds that day support animals and programs at Dakin.

Originally founded in 1969 as the Greenfield Animal Shelter, Dakin Humane Society has gone through many name changes and associations with other local animal care organizations.

“We’re very happy to celebrate fifty-two years of improving the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them by keeping them where they belong – together,” said Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price. “As long as animals are dependent on people, animal welfare will always be closely intertwined with the health of our community. Dakin Day is an opportunity to pause, remember, celebrate and demonstrate how we can treat all beings with care and respect in hopes of creating a world where services that support the human-animal bond are accessible to all and companion animals are no longer vulnerable.” She continued, “It’s a day to give back, bring awareness and support a cause we hold close to our hearts for the sake of making the world a better place for animals and their people while celebrating that special bond between them.”

Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop, which was temporarily closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, was recently reopened for Saturday shopping from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from all sales support Dakin animals and programs that serve the community. The shop features a variety of items including:

For pets:

● Crates, carriers, beds

● Leashes, collars, harnesses

● Food and water bowls

● Coats and sweaters

● Toys, treat dispensers (such as Kongs)

● Small animal habitats, water bottles, exercise wheels

● Bird cages, food bowls, toys

● Aquarium supplies (not tanks)

For people:

● Kitchenware/small appliances

● Knickknacks

● Candles

● Pictures/frames

● Stuffed animals

● Toys/games

● Jewelry

● Select small furniture

Dakin Humane Society provides multiple services that improve the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them. The organization shelters, treats and fosters more than 20,000 animals annually, and has performed over 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries since 2009, making it New England’s largest spay/neuter provider. Dakin is a local non-profit organization that relies solely on contributions from individuals and businesses that care about animals to bring its services to the community. For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org.