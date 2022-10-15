SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin Humane Society along with Steve Lewis Subaru of Hadley hosts “Subaru Loves Pets” on Saturday.

“Subaru Loves Pets” is a one-day walk-in adoption event at Dakins Animal Resource Center in Springfield on Saturday. Subaru of America will donate $100 to Dakin Humane Society for each cat, kitten, and dog that is adopted in the month of October.

Stacey Price, Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing stated, “The summer months always bring the highest numbers for in-house animal population, and sometimes, like now, we keep seeing many pets arriving in the fall months. Our pet population for this month so far has been extremely high, and we’re grateful that Steve Lewis Subaru has offered to sponsor a one-day walk-in adoption event this Saturday to help as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes. We’re looking forward to making many happy matches between people and pets!”

In 2021, U.S. shelters saw an 8.1% increase in animals in shelters that pet adoptions could not keep up with, according to Best Friends Animal Society. “There have been many animals Dakin has taken in over the past couple of months,” said Price. Last week we welcomed more than a dozen cats and kittens from Florida that had been in shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. We’ve also had several rescues of large numbers of pets from single dwellings recently, adding to an already considerable animal population. Our resources are finite, and we’re glad to partner with Steve Lewis Subaru to help many of our shelter animals bring joy to people through adoption.”

Different benefits of adopting a pet are:

●A One-Stop (adoption) shop: Dakin dogs and cats adopted from Dakin come vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered which saves the time and expense of veterinary appointments.

●You and your pet form a lifetime partnership: Animals offer unconditional love and they’re waiting for the opportunity.

●Dakin’s support follows your pet home: Adopters can reach out to Dakin when they have questions or concerns.

●You Save At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you bring home and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal to be featured for adoption.

The “Subaru Loves Pets” event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Dakin’s Animal Resource Center on Union Street in Springfield. The duration of the visit for walk-in adopters will be 1-2 hours. To see the updated collection of available pets at Dakin, visit their website.