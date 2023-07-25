SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Dakin Humane Society is holding a sale in their thrift shop to help support the shelter.

Home Again, Dakin Humane Society’s thrift shop will be offering a $5 Fill-a-Bag Sale on its non-pet items that includes home decorations, dishes and glassware, jewelry, candles, children’s toys & stuffed animals, and many other items.

The sale is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, 171 Union Street in Springfield. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the animals and programs at Dakin.