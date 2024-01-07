CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Surprisingly, Massachusetts does not have a law requiring you to remove snow from your car, but there is one exception.

That exception is the Mass Pike; where you can be fined $100 for not removing snow from the roof of your car. You can also be held responsible if snow and ice from your car causes an accident.

But it’s also important to remove it in order to keep other drivers safe. 22News spoke to a truck driver from Agawam who has seen several close calls.

“The worst is when it is on top of the tractor trailer,” said Zack Baloune of Agawam. “That thing hits your windshield like plywood… and in a couple cases, I’ve seen a couple of cars like when they get hit in front of me and basically they go off the road. I’ve seen a couple of bad accidents just because of that.”

It’s also best to get that snow off sooner rather than later so it doesn’t freeze solid.