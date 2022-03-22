CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s happening to the families and children of Ukraine is heartbreaking. Please consider joining 22News today for a Day of Giving.

Tuesday, 22News is asking you to make a monetary donation to organizations that are helping the people of Ukraine.

The United Nations says more than 3.4 million refugees have fled Ukraine already in less than four weeks. They estimate four million people may flee in total. The majority of the refugees have fled to Poland, where many humanitarian organizations are assisting those fleeing the war. But hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are also in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, and Russia.

Help ensure that medicine, medical supplies, food, and shelter get to those in need through these highly-rated charities skilled in providing aid during humanitarian crises. 22News has partnered with Americares and Save the Children to support the people of Ukraine through the crisis.

22News is not taking physical donations, only online through the designated links.

How to Donate

On Tuesday, March 22nd, donate to the following organizations by clicking on the links below. Together, let’s show the people of Ukraine we support them by donating during this Day of Giving.