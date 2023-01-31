SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.

The New North Citizens’ Council Child Care Services located at 2455 Main Street in Springfield had just finished renovations to their facility. They had just gotten new teaching supplies and remodeled their classrooms for their youngest students and in the blink of an eye, all of that hard work was gone.

The facility’s walls are adjacent to the building that caught on fire which in turn caused significant damage. The childcare facility was flooded, windows were shattered, and water and smoke damage everywhere.

22News spoke with Childcare Program Director Elizabeth Sanabria as they prepare to find a temporary location to continue to provide services to their students. “We need paper goods because all of our supplies were damaged and we cannot use them. So we’re hoping that anything that you can we’ll gladly accept. Even a little thank you will help us get through these troublesome times we’re heading through right now.”

The facility is asking for donations, they are accepting new and gently used toys and they are also accepting monetary donations on GoFundme. For those who rely on childcare from this facility, they are hoping to reopen as early as next week at Brightwood Elementary.

New items needed to open five classrooms include:

• Infant toddler toys

• Preschools toys

• Paper goods

• First aid materials

For more information on where to donate, contact the New North Citizens’ Council at 413-732-3229 or message them on Facebook.