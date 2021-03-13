Daylight Saving Time: don’t forget to set your clocks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, you’ll need to remember to set your clocks forward one hour, because Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

It’s that time of year again, when we “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time, and set our clocks forward by one hour.

The purpose of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight and conserve energy. And some people told 22News that they look forward to having more sun later in the evening.

“I like daylight saving time. I like it because when the sun comes out longer, you get out of being dark all the time at 5 o’clock. Put my baseball cap on because it’s sunny and warm, and it feels like Spring is coming,” James Comee from Southwick said.

And some lawmakers agree, more sunshine means improved public and mental health. Senator Ed Markey is re-introducing a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. And it would put an end to the ritual of changing our clocks in the spring and fall.

It’s called the “Sunshine Protection Act” and it would push winter sunsets in Massachusetts up to 5:30 p.m. from 4:30 p.m. Markey said the sunshine in the evening will make people feel better.

“I fully support this idea. It’s been brought up in Congress many times. I think it would bring a more positive attitude for people,” Gary Boisseau from West Springfield said.

According to health officials, the time change has been linked to sleep deprivation and an increased risk of obesity, depression, and cardiovascular disease.

Senator Markey said extra sunshine in the evening will get more people outside, positively impact the economy, and shift energy consumption.