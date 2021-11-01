Daylight saving: When do we turn the clocks back

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on November 7, 2021.

The annual change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

There are a few places where people don’t have to do anything because they never went on daylight saving time, such as Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Arizona.

But the rest of us will get what feels like an extra hour in bed to start November. Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. on March 13, 2022.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If your device has sealed-in batteries, remove any debris and check to confirm they are functioning properly.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “As we ‘fall back’ this weekend, remember to check your alarms when you change your clocks. Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or replace the entire device if it’s more than 10 years old.”

Check the manufacture dates printed on the back of your smoke alarms. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years, and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years. The alarms should be photoelectric with 10-year sealed batteries.

“In the average house fire, there are only one to three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds.” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey

Seniors who need help testing, maintaining, or replacing smoke alarms can contact their local fire department or senior center for assistance.