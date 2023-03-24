WARE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers should be prepared to seek alternate routes and expect delays during a temporary closure of the Route 9 (East Main Street) bridge over the Ware River in Ware.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (DOT) made the announcement but did not say why they were closing the bridge.

The closure will be temporary and during the day only, from Wednesday, March 29 through Tuesday, April 4, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

During the closure, the following detour will be in place:

Traffic will be detoured to from from Route 9 to Knox Avenue

Drivers will continue on Knox Avenue to Maple Street

Continue on Maple Street to South Street

Take South Street to Route 9

The work is weather permitting. There will be signs and law enforcement details to help provide direction.