BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will re-open many properties in the four western Massachusetts counties that had been closed due to the recent snow storm.

Some of the locations suffered damage from fallen trees and heavy snow, as well as parking lots and trails needed to be cleared. Several properties will remain closed as DCR continues to assess the areas and perform necessary snow and tree removal.

DCR properties in Western Massachusetts, including the Berkshires, Hilltowns, and Connecticut Valley, to re-open effective immediately:

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail,

Bash Bish Falls State Park,

Bryant Mountain State Forest,

C.M. Gardner State Forest,

Canalside Rail Trail,

Chester Blandford State Forest,

Chicopee State Park,

Cookson State Forest,

DAR State Forest,

Elwell Recreation Area,

Great Falls Discovery Center,

Hampton Ponds State Park,

Holyoke Heritage State Park,

Jug End State Reservation,

Mohawk Trail State Forest,

Mt Greylock State Reservation,

Mt. Everett State Forest,

Mt. Holyoke Range State Park,

Mt. Tom State Reservation,

Mt. Washington State Forest,

Natural Bridge State Park,

Norwottuck Rail Trail,

October Mountain State Forest,

Pittsfield State Forest,

Richmond State Forest,

Robinson State Park,

Savoy State Forest,

South Mountain State Forest,

Tolland State Forest,

Wahconah Falls State Park,

Windsor State Forest