CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s only two weeks left to apply for an antlerless deer permit (ADP) if you plan to hunt doe this fall.

The deadline to apply for the permit is July 16. Those applying for a permit will find out after August 1 if they have been awarded the ability to purchase a permit. The permit is required to hunt any deer without antlers this fall, which begins as early as October 3 for adults. The cost of an ADP also increased this year. Hunters will now have to pay $10 for the permit, up $5 from last year.

2022 deer hunting season dates:

Youth Deer Hunt Day: Oct. 1, 2022

Paraplegic Hunt: Nov. 3 – 5, 2022

Archery Season (Zones 10–14): Oct. 3 – Nov. 26, 2022

Archery Season (Zones 1–9): Oct. 17 – Nov. 26, 2022

Shotgun Season: Nov. 28 – Dec. 10, 2022

Primitive Firearms Season: Dec. 12 – Dec. 31, 2022

There are some new changes this year to the permit. If you have already applied for an ADP, you can change your application zone any time before July 16. Also, there is no cap on available ADPs in zones 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Credit: Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

To hunt white-tailed deer in Massachusetts, you must have the following:

Massachusetts residents:

Hunting or Sporting License (Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide)

Archery Stamp to hunt the archery season

Primitive Firearms Stamp to hunt the primitive firearms season

No stamp required for the shotgun season

Antlerless Deer Permit – Required for hunting any deer without antlers or antlers less than 3 inches in length.

Non-residents:

Non-Resident Big Game Hunting License (Includes 2 antlered deer tags, valid statewide)

Archery Stamp to hunt the archery season

Primitive Firearms Stamp to hunt the primitive firearms season

No stamp required for the shotgun season

Antlerless Deer Permit required for hunting any deer without antlers or with antlers less than 3 inches in length.

Youth ages 15-17:

Resident Minor Hunting license or Non-Resident Big Game License. Learn more about minor licenses.

Antlerless Deer Permit required for hunting any deer without antlers or antlers less than 3 inches in length.

Archery Stamp to hunt the archery season

Primitive Firearms Stamp to hunt the primitive firearms season

No stamp required for the shotgun season

A free Youth Deer Hunt Day permit is needed to hunt deer on the youth day.

Learn more about youth hunting requirements.

Youth ages 12–14: