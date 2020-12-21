DEADLINE: Holiday packages in time for Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is less than four days away now, if you haven’t sent out those gifts, time is running out.

To get a gift under the tree for Christmas morning, you need to get it out by Wednesday for USPS, UPS and FedEx.

USPS Shipping Dates

Priority Mail Express Service: December 23

FedEx Shipping Dates

Express Saver: December 21

2Day: December 22

Overnight: December 23

UPS Shipping Dates

3-Day Select: December 21

2-Day Air: December 22

Next-Day Air: December 23

Remember, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets. At this point, expect to pay more to get the package where it needs to go.