DEADLINE: Holiday packages in time for Christmas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is less than four days away now, if you haven’t sent out those gifts, time is running out.
To get a gift under the tree for Christmas morning, you need to get it out by Wednesday for USPS, UPS and FedEx.
USPS Shipping Dates
- Priority Mail Express Service: December 23
FedEx Shipping Dates
- Express Saver: December 21
- 2Day: December 22
- Overnight: December 23
UPS Shipping Dates
- 3-Day Select: December 21
- 2-Day Air: December 22
- Next-Day Air: December 23
Remember, the longer you wait, the more expensive it gets. At this point, expect to pay more to get the package where it needs to go.