WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A tragic incident highlights the dangers that police officers and roadside workers face daily.

22News has a look at laws on the books in Massachusetts to protect those workers and what safety advocates hope comes next. The Move Over Law is designed to encourage motorists to slow down and leave space between them and roadside police details and workers to prevent the all-to-common injuries and deaths that occur on our roads but safety advocates say more needs to be done.

On average, nationwide two emergency responders die every month working on the roadside, and roadside detail crashes remain the leading cause of death for law enforcement on the job.

The Move Over law as written in Massachusetts right now covers all emergency response vehicles including police details, ambulances, and fire trucks as well as tow trucks and utility crews.

AAA is among the advocates calling for the law to be expanded, “The reality is no matter who is on the side of the road they are in extreme danger. MAssachusetts has a bill that would expand the Move Over law to include any disabled vehicle and any motorist,” AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop says.

That bill was heard by the transportation committee in the most recent session but stalled there and will have to be re-considered in committee after the new year before it gains traction.

AAA did have one major piece of advice for civilian drivers who may find themselves broken down on a busy road or highway, stay in your car with the seatbelt fastened untill help arrives. That’s the best way to make sure you stay safe and sound.