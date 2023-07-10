BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Following up on the Daniel Square fire in Belchertown Monday afternoon, it is confirmed that one resident has succumbed to their injuries and passed away.

According to State Fire Marshal Spokesperson Jake Wark, around 12:20 p.m. Monday afternoon, Belchertown Fire crews were notified of a fire in the area of 42 Daniel Square. Firefighters observed the single-story home to be well involved, with heavy smoke venting through all windows and heavy fire showing in the rear.

Responding firefighters swiftly initiated an aggressive exterior attack, subsequently moving inside until conditions forced them out. The fire prompted a second alarm, and mutual aid was provided by neighboring fire departments from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover. After battling the fire for approximately two hours, firefighters brought it under control.

The sole occupant of the residence, an adult male, was found deceased inside the home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause and manner of his death.

Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram expressed his condolences to the family, “On behalf of the Belchertown Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family,” said Chief Ingram. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

As authorities work to find the cause of the fire, the collaborative efforts of the Belchertown Fire Department, Belchertown Police Department, Hadley Police Department, and State Police are supported by the Belchertown Department of Public Works and the Department of Fire Services’ Special Operations team, ensuring a comprehensive investigation into the incident.