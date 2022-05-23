SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle rider died after a crash involving another car on Boston Road in Springfield Friday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Boston Road and Barber Street for a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The adult man driving the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The Springfield police traffic unit is investigating the crash.